Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6435 S. Kilbourn Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Tomiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Tomiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Tomiser Obituary
Tomiser, Lillian Age 90, June 8, 2019, devoted daughter of the late Victor and Bertha Willischitz Tomiser; dearly beloved sister of Erna R. Tomiser, the late Frieda A., Edward J., Irma, and Victor Tomiser, Jr.; dear cousin of Irene Binder, of Austria, the late Margaret Plochl and the late Ann Maguire; kind and dear friend of many. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit LILLIAN TOMISER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information, call 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now