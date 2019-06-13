|
Tomiser, Lillian Age 90, June 8, 2019, devoted daughter of the late Victor and Bertha Willischitz Tomiser; dearly beloved sister of Erna R. Tomiser, the late Frieda A., Edward J., Irma, and Victor Tomiser, Jr.; dear cousin of Irene Binder, of Austria, the late Margaret Plochl and the late Ann Maguire; kind and dear friend of many. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit LILLIAN TOMISER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information, call 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 13, 2019