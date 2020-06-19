Burns, Lillian T. Lillian T. Burns, age 75 of Elk Grove Village. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burns; her parents, Frank and Lupe Cruz and her brother, Art Cruz. Beloved mother of Theresa M. (Brian) Szalony. Loving sister to Maria (late Mel) Alvarado, Leticia (Gelacio) Barajas, Frank (Anna) Cruz and Richard (Concha) Cruz. Loving Amma of Tyler and Kayla. Aunt to many nieces and nephews and Great Aunt to two. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 19, 2020.