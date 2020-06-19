Lillian T. Burns
1945 - 2020
Burns, Lillian T. Lillian T. Burns, age 75 of Elk Grove Village. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burns; her parents, Frank and Lupe Cruz and her brother, Art Cruz. Beloved mother of Theresa M. (Brian) Szalony. Loving sister to Maria (late Mel) Alvarado, Leticia (Gelacio) Barajas, Frank (Anna) Cruz and Richard (Concha) Cruz. Loving Amma of Tyler and Kayla. Aunt to many nieces and nephews and Great Aunt to two. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
I worked with Lillian for 4 years at the MTM office. She was a very warm and genuine person. She could always be counted on for a kind word and helpful advice. She gave of herself to everyone. Rest in peace, dear lady. You will be missed.
Mike Mitchell
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Robert Pugh
Coworker
June 18, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Lillian's passing. Though we haven't been in touch for a few years, I had the pleasure to many conversations and visits with her when attending MTM meetings, ordering materials, and the like over several years. Indeed, she shall be missed.
Al Rose
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
I crossed paths with Lillian through her work with the MTM Association. She was always pleasant and so great to work with. My deepest condolences to the family. God bless.
Garon Hamrick
Acquaintance
