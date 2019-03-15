|
|
Stricker, Lillian (nee Noga) Passed away onSunday,March 10, 2019,at the age of 90. She will lovingly be remembered by her granddaughters, Kate and Sarah, and their husbands, Mike One and Mike Two; her great-grandchildren, Blake (her buddy), Logan (freckles), Charlie, and Madison (Amanda); her loving nieces, Diane, Boots, and Cheryl. She was predeceasedby her loving husband of 70 years, Norman; and her son, Michael. Visitation,Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m. until time of Service and Remembrance to be held at 1:30 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice, Illinois.Private Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information: call (708) 496-0200or visit www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019