Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Lillian Rominski Obituary
Rominski, Lillian R. (nee Kabala) Beloved wife of the late Walter Rominski. Loving mother of Donald (Livia) Rominski and Linda Florendo; Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth Rominski, and Mark Rominski; Cherished great-grandmother of Arabella; Dear sister of the late Diane and George Brozauskis, and Virginia and John Mucha; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will be held Friday at 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019
