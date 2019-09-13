|
|
Reich, Lillian E. (nee Price) 87. Beloved wife of the late Jack; devoted mother of David Reich, Tamara (Garry) Katz, and Miriam Reich; cherished grandmother "Bubby Lilly" of Ben and Leah Katz; dear sister of the late Hyman (late Esther) Price and Jeanette (late Bernie) Krugman; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; will be missed by many cousins and friends. Funeral service Sunday, September 15, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, Skokie Central Traditional Congregation, www.skokiecentral.com, or The ARK, www.arkchicago.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019