Moscov , Lillian
Lillian Moscov nee Sallo, 97, beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Joseph (Aviva) Moscov; cherished grandmother of Evan (Lauren) Moscov and the late Seth Moscov; great-grandmother of Jack, Ivy and Ari; daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Sallo; dear mother-in-law of the late Wendy Moscov. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, www.fidf.org
. Info: 847-256-5700.
