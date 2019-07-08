Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Lillian Michalowski Obituary
Michalowski, Lillian S. (nee Madaras) Beloved wife of the late Edward J.; loving mother of Linda (the late Tom) Smentek and Teri Miller; dear grandmother of Becky (Tom) Maslowski, Gail (Chuck) Weber, Christopher Miller, Meredith (Colin) Peterik and Allison Miller; great-grandmother of Bela, Bebe, Maisy and Colby; beloved daughter of the late John and the late Teresa Madaras; dear sister of the late Ernest (the late Phyllis), the late George (Frances) and the late John Madaras; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of the St. Camillus Mothers Club and the Golden Agers. Avid bingo player. Funeral Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel), to St. Camillus Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 8, 2019
