Martino, Lillian C. (née Augelli), 96, passed on January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Martino, Sr.; loving mother of Joanne (the late Frank) Ambrose, Louis A., Jr. (Christine) and Toni (Richard) Noreen; beloved daughter of the late Anthony and the late Florence Augelli, née Falco; dearest grandmother of Anthony (Stephanie), Jaime (John), Julie (Nick), Gina (John), Frank, Rich (Christina), Louis III, Anthony, Michelle, Anthony and Alexia; great-grandmother of Louis IV, Jonna, Nicholas, Nikoletta, Gianna, Vivienne and Jack; dear sister of the late Joseph (the late Fran) Augelli, the late Cloda (the late Harold) Scholin, and the late Angelo (Mary) Augelli; dear sister-in-law of the late Anne (the late Leroy) DePlomb and the late Michael (the late Evelyn) Martino; fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Funeral Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ The King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Meningitis Association, P.O. Box 60143, Ft. Myers, FL 33906, www.nmaus.org. or the .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020