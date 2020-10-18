1/
Lillian J. Bremer
Bremer, Lillian J.

(nee Kuzminski) 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Bremer and Danny Hopkins. Loving mother of Kathy (Marc) Gleser, Dr. Janet Chandler, Sharon Simms, Michael (Katey Feis) Bremer, Richard (Terry) Bremer, and dear step-mother of Patricia Fickes. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother of 49. Dear sister of Tony Kuzminski, Don (Veronica) Kuzminski, and the late Florence, Albin, and Theresa. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Family and friends will gather directly the following day at St. Gall Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Lillian was a longtime parishioner of St. Gall and devoted member of the St. Gall Ladies Guild. She was also a dedicated employee of Talman Bank for many years. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
