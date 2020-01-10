Home

More Obituaries for Lillian Gaydos
Lillian Gaydos

Lillian Gaydos Obituary
Gaydos, Lillian B. (nee Suchetka) Age 94. Beloved wife of the late August S. Gaydos. Loving mother of Susan (Patrick) Walsh. Dear grandmother of Collin and Alexandra Walsh. A longtime parishioner of St. Symphorosa Parish, Lillian was a Member of St. Symphorosa Senior Club and St. Symphorosa Altar and Rosary Society. Visitation is Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses for Lillian would be most appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Lillian's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020
