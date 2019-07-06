|
Gaska, Lillian J. (nee Jerebich) Age 85. Loving daughter of the late Mary (nee Kosiak) and Josef Jerebich; beloved wife of the late William S. Gaska; loving mom of Darlene (Gerard "Charlie") Chan and Randy Gaska; proud Nana of Tiffany Chan and Everette Chan; dear sister of the late Anna Senica, the late Mary Tarvainis, the late Rose Groth, the late Theresa Klouda, the late Helen McCarthy, the late Blanche Pickens, and the late Joseph Jerbic; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services for Lillian will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019. A lying-in-state Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 2127 W. 22nd Pl., Chicago, IL 60608, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, 1727 S. Indiana Ave. G02, Chicago, IL 60616. For more info., call 708-749-2033.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 6, 2019