Eisbart, Lillian Lillian Eisbart nee Gillis, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Jannis Eisbart (Barry Markowitz) and Neil Eisbart. Proud grandmother of Jay (Alison) Bernstein. Cherished great grandmother of Ryan, Chloe, Jordyn, and Daphne. Service Sunday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Oakridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/cns. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 8, 2020