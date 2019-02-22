Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Lillian Bukas Obituary
Bukas, Lillian M. "Blondie" (nee Faltin) Beloved wife of the late Bruno S. Bukas; loving mother of April Bukas, Bruce (Anne) Bukas and Scott (Debra) Bukas; devoted grandmother of Jessica (Brandon) Bealsey, Shawn, Hayden, Rachel, Matthew and Kayla; dearest sister of Dorothy Kalchbrenner, Irene Micek, Richard Faltin, Robert Faltin, Raymond Faltin, Eileen Meyer and the late Joseph Faltin, Louise Fischer and Elizabeth Slaga; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 12:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m.. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
