Bukas, Lillian M. "Blondie" (nee Faltin) Beloved wife of the late Bruno S. Bukas; loving mother of April Bukas, Bruce (Anne) Bukas and Scott (Debra) Bukas; devoted grandmother of Jessica (Brandon) Bealsey, Shawn, Hayden, Rachel, Matthew and Kayla; dearest sister of Dorothy Kalchbrenner, Irene Micek, Richard Faltin, Robert Faltin, Raymond Faltin, Eileen Meyer and the late Joseph Faltin, Louise Fischer and Elizabeth Slaga; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 12:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m.. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019