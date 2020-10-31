White , Lillian B.
In the infinite wisdom and mercy of Almighty God, Lillian B. White was called home to her eternal reward on Saturday, October 18, 2020. Ms. White was 93 years of age. Born in Gainesville, Georgia to Zelma and George Chamblee on January 16, 1927, Lillian was raised in the tradition of the southern Baptist Church. Her parents were part of the northward migration of African American families of the day in the closing days of World War 2, settling on the south side of Chicago. She attended DuSable High School where she met and married William Harper and over the next 15 years bore five loving sons. Everyone who knew or met Lillian was instantly impressed by her devotion to her sons. William and Lillian, like so many others, were stalwart residents of the South Shore, and Hyde Park communities. Lillian maintained her connections to the Baptist church tradition, joining St. John Baptist Church on Chicago's south side. At St. John, Lillian was an active member, participating in choir and bible studies. She was one of the founding members of all female Christian singing group "The Treble Clefs" as they entertained and inspired countless souls at concerts and church events. Lillian's working career was primarily in administrative positions at retail mail-order companies like Spiegel, and Stevens. William and Lillian divorced in the middle seventies, and Lillian continued to work until she met James White and remarried. Alas, James soon passed away and Lillian decided to return to her native Georgia to care for her mother. There, she rejoined the Baptist church of her youth, and expanded her involvement in church affairs. When her mother passed away, Lillian settled into an active role in health care transportation for senior citizens throughout Hall County, Georgia. As she entered full retirement, Lillian returned to the Chicago area to be closer to her beloved sons and their families. Continuing her interests in reading, puzzles, and senior citizens issues, Lillian became active in the local AARP chapter. She also joined Jubilee Faith Community, where she was a cheerful, and loving influence on everyone that she met. In particular, she enjoyed deep and rich relationships with the spouses of her married sons, who often referred to her as their "mother-in-love". Lillian was preceded in passing by her sons Michael, and Keith (Portia). She is survived by her remaining sons Marvin (Diane), Doran (Tina), and Eric (Lorie), together with grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. A virtual memorial service is planned for early November.
