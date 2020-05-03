Lila Ruth Irwin, nee Soboroff, age 99. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Martin K. Irwin. Loving mother of Deborah Ann Irwin and the late Nancy Beth Irwin. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Simon and Rebecca Soboroff. Dear sister of the late Dr. Burton (the late Miriam) Soboroff. Fond aunt of Sarah (Ron) Hirsen, Stephen, Susan and Bruce Soboroff, Bradley and Kenneth Irwin. Thank you to caregivers Geraldine, Kristin, Bleza, and Dodo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613, www.ansheemet.org or Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org. In order to keep everyone safe there is a private service Monday, 10 AM. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.