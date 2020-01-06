|
Erickson, Lila C. (nee Sandberg), 82, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. Lila was the beloved wife of the late James W. (2001); loving mother of Kathryn R. (Donald) Erickson-Schwantner, James A. (Sandra), Julie M. (James) Erickson-Berganski and the late Daniel M. (2014); cherished grandmother of Nicole, Sarah, Christina and Alex. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, appreciated. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 6, 2020