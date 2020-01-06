Home

Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Erickson, Lila C. (nee Sandberg), 82, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. Lila was the beloved wife of the late James W. (2001); loving mother of Kathryn R. (Donald) Erickson-Schwantner, James A. (Sandra), Julie M. (James) Erickson-Berganski and the late Daniel M. (2014); cherished grandmother of Nicole, Sarah, Christina and Alex. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, appreciated. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 6, 2020
