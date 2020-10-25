O'Brien, Liam
Liam O'Brien--Born October 20, 1939, passed away on October 20, 2020. Native of Co. Kilkenny, Ireland, husband of 51 years of Mary P., father of Michael Jefferson and Jennifer Nora (Marc) Marcussen and "PePa" to little Liam, Grace and Henry. Brothers and sisters in Ireland. Retired from International Union Of Operating Engineers Local 399 and Sears Roebuck and Company. Proud of his Irish roots and a strong advocate for Irish culture in Chicago. Member of the Gaelic Athletic Association. He held several positions on the Chicago GAA and North American GAA boards. Founder and 1st President of Chicago Gaelic Park. It had been a dream of his to purchase land for a place for his beloved Irish games. Played hurling with Minor Kilkenny, Waterford New York, Harry Boland's and St. Vincent's Hurling Clubs. Played in the Minor All Ireland title in 1957. Played football with St. Pat's Football Club. Life long dedicated fan of the Kilkenny Cats Hurling team. He never missed heading to Ireland for their All Irelands. US Army Veteran. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alexis Church located at 400 W. Wood Ave. in Bensenville. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all are welcome to attend the visitation as well as the burial at All Saints, while Mass will be reserved for family only. A live stream of Mass can be found athttps://www.facebook.com/SaintAlexisCatholicChurchBensenville
In lieu of flowers, if you so wish, please make a donation to Chicago Gaelic Park or The Irish American Heritage Center. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
