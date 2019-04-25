|
Gallagher, Liam A., Retired CPD Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Richkus); loving father of Irene (Gary Holzinger) Gallagher and Liam (Juliana) Gallagher; proud grandfather of Anthony James; dear brother of Catherine (the late Charles) Flynn, Eileen (the late Michael) Holly, Bernice (the late Raymond) Galloway, Margaret (the late Myles) Sheridan, Sean (Geraldine) Gallagher, Nancy (Michael) Flynn, and the late Maureen and Thomas McNicholas; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019