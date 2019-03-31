|
Hachem, Letitia Joyce (nee Piet) Age 77, November 8, 1941 - March 27, 2019. Loving wife of the late Toubia Hachem; loving mother of Stacia Hachem (Alexandre Zyngier), Chantal Hachem, Sanaa Hachem (David McClain); grandmother of Rafael, Daniel, Josef Zyngier and Liam McClain; sister of Natalie Barvinchak, Antoinette Francis and Anthony Piet, Jr.; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago, to St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Info, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019