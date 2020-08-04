Kantor Sr. , Leroy W. Leroy W. Kantor Sr., age 87, Korean War Army Veteran Company B 809 Engineer Aviation Battalion; beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Ferguson); loving father of Marcia (Hank) Dahlman, Leroy (Debbie), Susan (Paul) Jones and Phillip (Lisa) Kantor; dear grandfather of Jason (Amy) Dahlman, Amber (Bryan) Beil, Meghan Dahlman, Travis Kantor, Sarah Jones, David Kantor, Evan Jones, Ryan Kantor, Tyler Jones and Annette Rebellato; dearest great grandfather of Avery Beil, Lillian Dahlman, Bryce Beil and Chase Dahlman; cherished family members Sean, Lindsey, Catherine, Rachel, Alice and Joe Kelly. Leroy was employed for many years and later worked for Enesco LTD for 15 yrs. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all games, especially Cubs and Blackhawk games. Any donations can be made in form of quarters since Leroy was an avid collector of quarters.In honor Leroy's memory please dress casually or in any sports wear. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic funeral services are private, family and friends will meet at St. Albert the Great Church, Wednesday, for a 10:30 AM Mass (5555 W. State Rd. Burbank, IL 60459) mask's and social distancing are required for church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home 708-636-2320. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com