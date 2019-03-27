Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
LeRoy Peck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Peck


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeRoy Peck Obituary
Peck Jr., LeRoy A. Age 80, late of South Holland. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sweeney); devoted father of Sharon (Rick) Harper-Peck and LeRoy A. Peck III; loving grandfather of Hannah, Emrys, and Eros; great-grandfather of Orion, Jasper, and River; dear brother of Wally (Martha) Peck; dear companion of Mary Ann Cunane. LeRoy was a retired chemist with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave. (four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Information: (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now