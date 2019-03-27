|
Peck Jr., LeRoy A. Age 80, late of South Holland. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sweeney); devoted father of Sharon (Rick) Harper-Peck and LeRoy A. Peck III; loving grandfather of Hannah, Emrys, and Eros; great-grandfather of Orion, Jasper, and River; dear brother of Wally (Martha) Peck; dear companion of Mary Ann Cunane. LeRoy was a retired chemist with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave. (four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland). Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Information: (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019