Leroy B. Walrath, age 84. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Goraleski) Walrath and the late Margaret T. (nee Grennan) Walrath; loving father of Lawrence Walrath, Dawn (Randy) George and Michael Walrath; proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of James (Carole) Walrath. Services and interment private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 15, 2019