More Obituaries for Leroy Walrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy B. Walrath

Leroy B. Walrath Obituary
Leroy B. Walrath, age 84. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Goraleski) Walrath and the late Margaret T. (nee Grennan) Walrath; loving father of Lawrence Walrath, Dawn (Randy) George and Michael Walrath; proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of James (Carole) Walrath. Services and interment private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 15, 2019
