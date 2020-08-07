McCormick, Leonette A. (nee Hamel) Age 82. Devoted mother of Michael, Ret. Cook County States Attorney (Elizabeth) McCormick, Kathleen, R.N. (Ryan) Shea, Mary Beth, P.H.D. (Michael) Romeri, Timothy, Ret. OPPD, and Daniel, M.D. (Susan) McCormick. Proud grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Kevin, Kristen, Mishelle, Patrick, Niti, Brian, Michael, Ian, Isabelle, and Ava. Adored great-grandmother of Declan, Connor, Gia, and Justin. Loving sister of the late Leon Hamel.Former wife and friend of Patrick J. McCormick M.D. Former Alderman of Palos Heights, former Director of Volunteer Services at Palos Hospital, and proud Registered Nurse for many years. Visitation Saturday 3 6 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Leonette's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com