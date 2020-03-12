|
|
Zanck, Jr., Leonard E. Loving husband of Carol Jean Dziedziak - Zanck; fond brother-in-law of John Dziedziak; brother of the late Gloria (the late Tom) Lowery, Jeanette (Randy) Moore; uncle of Jeffrey (Mindy) Moore, Marnie (Brett) Lindberg, and Bridget Lowery and John (Cathleen Lowery). Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 and Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 4327 S Richmond St., Chicago, IL 60632. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Avenue, Justice, IL 60458. For info: call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020