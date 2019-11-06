|
|
Vanna, Leonard R. "Lenny" Age 70, lifelong of South Chicago, passed away November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret "Mamas" (nee Campos) for 53 years; loving father of Lisa Vanna, Leonard (Elsy) Vanna, Jr. and Nicole (Gabriel) Fuentes; devoted grandfather of Justin Luna, Ariana and Ethan Vanna and Gabriel, Jr. and Noah Fuentes; beloved son of Mary V. Vanna; dearest siblings of Robert (Eileen) Vanna, Ronald Vanna, Mary Vanna, Linda (Alfred) Avila, Alice Castellanos, Donna (Anastacio) Morales, late Clara Knafelz, late Raymond Vanna and late Anthony Vanna; special in-laws of Carmen Vanna, Kathy Vanna, Antonio Mariscal, John Knafelz and Theresa Vanna; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lenny was a member of Union Local #705, a golfer with Mis Hits Golf Club, an avid bowler, bocce player and bartender at Just Jim's and enjoyed playing softball on his neighborhood team. Visitation, Thursday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, November 8, 2019 8:45 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Mass 9:30 am. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Lenny's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019