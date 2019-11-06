Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Leonard Vanna Obituary
Vanna, Leonard R. "Lenny" Age 70, lifelong of South Chicago, passed away November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret "Mamas" (nee Campos) for 53 years; loving father of Lisa Vanna, Leonard (Elsy) Vanna, Jr. and Nicole (Gabriel) Fuentes; devoted grandfather of Justin Luna, Ariana and Ethan Vanna and Gabriel, Jr. and Noah Fuentes; beloved son of Mary V. Vanna; dearest siblings of Robert (Eileen) Vanna, Ronald Vanna, Mary Vanna, Linda (Alfred) Avila, Alice Castellanos, Donna (Anastacio) Morales, late Clara Knafelz, late Raymond Vanna and late Anthony Vanna; special in-laws of Carmen Vanna, Kathy Vanna, Antonio Mariscal, John Knafelz and Theresa Vanna; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lenny was a member of Union Local #705, a golfer with Mis Hits Golf Club, an avid bowler, bocce player and bartender at Just Jim's and enjoyed playing softball on his neighborhood team. Visitation, Thursday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, November 8, 2019 8:45 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Mass 9:30 am. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Lenny's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
