Leonard M. Kowynia
1944 - 2020
Kowynia, Leonard M. Age 75. Loving son of the late Mitchell J. Kowyniaand the late Stella B. Kowynia nee Rusiecki (Late Harry) Kmak. Dear brother of Ted (Jill) Kowynia and Michele (Mark) Sandrik. Fond uncle of Edward Kowynia, Lisa Kowynia, Michael (Beth) Kowynia, John (Rachel) Sandrik, Rachel (Michael) Donoghue and Matthew (Fiancee Lisa Bradley) Sandrik. Great-uncle of many. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 773-767-4500orwww.wolniakfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Uncle Leonard but we know he is in a better place. I always remember the stories he would tell of the places he visited on his field trips, a sport stat about a baseball player or just reminiscing about his favorite meal he had on such and such date.
Leonard was always in a good mood and always made me laugh. Some of his sound effects he could imitate were cool too; my favorite was his sound of a flushing toilet.
I will miss Uncle Leonard and will continue to pray for him. Our thoughts and prayers also go to my dad, his brother Ted, and his sister Michele and their families as well.
I miss you Uncle Leonard...And How...
Michael Kowynia
Family
Many great memories and lots of stories. Rest in peace Uncle.
Edward Kowynia
Family
