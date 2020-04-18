We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Uncle Leonard but we know he is in a better place. I always remember the stories he would tell of the places he visited on his field trips, a sport stat about a baseball player or just reminiscing about his favorite meal he had on such and such date.

Leonard was always in a good mood and always made me laugh. Some of his sound effects he could imitate were cool too; my favorite was his sound of a flushing toilet.

I will miss Uncle Leonard and will continue to pray for him. Our thoughts and prayers also go to my dad, his brother Ted, and his sister Michele and their families as well.

I miss you Uncle Leonard...And How...

Michael Kowynia

