Eisenberg, Leonard J. Leonard J. Eisenberg, 93. Beloved son of the late Solomon and Bertha Eisenberg. Loving brother of the late Harold Eisenberg. Devoted uncle of Nik (Carly) and Alex (Gabriela) Turik-Eisenberg. Proud great uncle of Max, Noam, Ari and Leah Turik-Eisenberg. Graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to JUF, www.juf .org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2019