Giza, Leonard Devoted son of the late Lottie (nee Wojnicki) and late Adolph Giza; loving brother of Richard (Barbara) and the late Raymond J. Giza; dear uncle of Richard (Lucy) Giza, Jr. and Daniel (Janeen) Giza; dearest great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, (corner of Keeler). Funeral, Monday, December 2, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home, to the church of St. Richard, Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019