Leonard F. Judge
Judge, Leonard F.

Leonard F. Judge, 84, of Simpsonville, husband of the late Dolores Salvatore Judge for 57 years, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Edward Judge and Theodora Kamrad.

Leonard served his country as a United States Marine and was a retired pressman at The Chicago Tribune and The New York Newsday.

Leonard is survived by his four children, John Judge and wife Lynne of Chicago, Kathy Intile and husband John of Simpsonville, Jim Judge and wife Maureen of Chicago, and Karen Judge and husband Louie Salto of Chicago; five cherished grandchildren, Jimmy (Brittany), Kevin, Eric, Scotty and Hiatt; brother-in-law, Bill Salvatore (Lyniece) of Naples; and many devoted nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Pat Zalewski.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
