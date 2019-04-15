|
Chavin, Leonard Loving father Bonnie (Steve) Schwartzbaum, Errol (Basya) Chavin, Shari Vass, Lance (Lauren) ,Grant (Kendra ) Chavin and Chase ( Stefanie ) Chavin. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to many. Beloved brother of Donald (Adrienne ) Chavin the late Howard ( Iris) Chavin. Special friend of Elvira Chavin. Graveside service Monday 12PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Ark, 6450 North California Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.arkchicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019