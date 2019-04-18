|
|
Burstyn, Leonard "Lenny" Leonard "Lenny" Burstyn, 50. Beloved husband of Julie nee Rudder. Loving father of Noah and Jesse. Cherished son of Mira and Morris Burstyn and son-in-law of Gail and the late Ernest Rudder. Dear brother of Garry (Nancy) Burstyn, Benjamin Burstyn and brother-in-law of Ilene (Michael) Stewart and Elisa (Paul) Metsger. Fond uncle of Jake, Griffin, Shelby, Michael, Jacob, Ryan, Shannon, Josh and Jordan. Service Monday 11AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials in his memory to North Shore Congregation Israel or University of Chicago Head and Neck Cancer, Gift Administration and Business Data, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615, http://bit.ly/universityofchicago. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019