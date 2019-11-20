|
|
Conway, Leona M. (nee Koehnke), age 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Conway; loving mother of John " Jack" (Babe) Conway; proud grandmother of Lauralee (Dan) Kane, Jacqueline (Mike) Williams and Colleen Kelly; dear great-grandmother of Brandon, Cody, Lauren, Ryan, Joshua and Ian. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Avenue (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Leona's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfueralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2019