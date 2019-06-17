Robinson, Jr., Leon G. "Sonny" Age 90, passed away peacefully in his Florida home, surrounded by close family and friends. Beloved husband of Alice Phillips for 65 years; devoted father of Lynn Robinson Philips; and cherished grandfather "Papa" of Bryson and Brielle Phillips. He is survived by his sister, Rita B. Turner; and many loving relatives and friends. Born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, Leon co-founded Robinson Enterprises with his parents, Leon, Sr. and Josephine, and his brother, Roy, who all preceded him in death. Robinson Transportation consisted of school buses and motor coaches and was one of the first and largest African American owned transportation carriers in the United States. Under Leon's leadership, Robinson Enterprises continued to maintain a strong presence in the Evanston residential, commercial, and industrial real estate market. Leon constantly gave back to the community that has given him so much throughout the years. During his career, he served as President of the National School Transportation Association, was a board member at Evanston First Bank and Trust, Evanston Chamber of Commerce and Evanston Hospital, as well as served on many public and private boards and always advocated for the betterment of mankind. Leon was a lifelong member of Ebenezer AME church and was active in many social clubs. Services will be held at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1109 Emerson St., Evanston, IL 60201. Wake on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Vistiation on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., and Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Lawns, 3100 Shermer Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Leon G. Robinson, Jr.'s name to Gift of Hope Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Network. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary