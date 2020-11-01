It's Hard To Believe My Cousin Is Gone. I'm One Of His Favorite 's. I Know This Cause He Often Told Me. Being Here In

Michigan. Leon Would Call Eachone Of Us Here in Michigan. Every Holiday! I Mean EVERY HOLIDAY!!! You'll Wake Up, With Leon on The Phone.

I Miss Those Calls.

"Peaches and Shirley" We Lost a Family Warrior, But We All Have Good Memories. About Him.

Love You Family...

Sandra Tymes

