Leon Norwood
Norwood , Leon

Leon Norwood, age 72, passed away on October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of over 50 years to his surviving wife Shirley A. Norwood. Loving father of April Norwood and five others; proud grandfather of twelve and a host of great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Leon was a member of Union Evangelistic Baptist Church all his life and was part of the Usher Board for 20 years. An advocate for helping others, he was a passionate political advocate and supported women running for office. Leon was preceded in death by his mother Mary E. Norwood (Tyms), father John J. Norwood, sister Audrey Norwood, brother Maurice Norwood, his favorite sister-in-law Alma L. Martin and other relatives. He is survived by his sister Viola "Peaches" Norwood and sister-in-law Florence Robinson and brother-in-law Allen R. Kennedy.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

6 entries
October 27, 2020
It's Hard To Believe My Cousin Is Gone. I'm One Of His Favorite 's. I Know This Cause He Often Told Me. Being Here In
Michigan. Leon Would Call Eachone Of Us Here in Michigan. Every Holiday! I Mean EVERY HOLIDAY!!! You'll Wake Up, With Leon on The Phone.
I Miss Those Calls.
"Peaches and Shirley" We Lost a Family Warrior, But We All Have Good Memories. About Him.
Love You Family...
Sandra Tymes
Sandra Tymes
Family
October 26, 2020
Dear Mrs. Norwood,
My condolence regarding Leon, he was a valuable employee to DOTH and a great Union Steward. You and your family are in my prayers and Leon will be missed.
Pamela Cannon
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Always was a gentlemen and always dressed to impress. My prayers are with his lovely wife and family.
Debria Williams
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Leon was a great guy...I'll miss his laughter at all our work get togethers. R.I.P Chops! It was a pleasure to work with you...Mark Zurlis
Mark Zurlis
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Shirley and Family, Helen and I are so sorry to hear about Leon. We both worked with him at Cook County Highway. I have good memories of working with Leon. I liked his laugh most of all.
Michael Sterr
Coworker
October 25, 2020
dear shirley and family, so sorry to learn of leons' passing. he was a very nice man. sincerly, mark c page (shane)
mark c page
Friend
