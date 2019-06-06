|
|
Samborski, Leo J. Age 89, of Harwood Heights. Veteran of the Korean War. At Peace with Christ, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa; loving father of Michael (Debbie), Paul (the late Mary Ann), Patricia, Joe (Jenny) and the late John; fond grandfather of Krystyn (Sam), Kelly (Sam), Katy (Michael), Cody, Rheannon (Mikel), Dylan (Zach) and Chase; great-grandfather of Harleen and McKenzie; dear brother of the late Irene (Chester) Pieczonka; brother-in-law of John (the late Kathryn), Vince (Cindy), Kenny (Shirley) Korp and the late Juanta (the late Fred) Felde; fond uncle and great-uncle. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services begin Saturday 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019