Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Leo Stumpf
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Leo L. Stumpf


1935 - 2019
Leo L. Stumpf Obituary
Stumpf, Leo L. Age 83, of Prospect Heights. Loving son of the late Leo and Anne Stumpf; dear brother of Kay Powell; fond uncle of Lisa A. (Scott) Miller. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles,Monday,9:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Leo was an avid Model Train and Toy enthusiast and participated in many shows in DuPage and Lake Counties. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Appreciated.847-966-7302. www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
