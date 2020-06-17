Leo Feldman, 90 of Skokie, IL passed away June 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phillis, nee Frazier. Loving father of Douglas E. Feldman and Gail (Tim) Micheau. Proud grandfather of Hannah and Ben Micheau. Dear brother of the late Meyer Feldman. Cherished friend of caregiver Mae Giron. A 1954 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, Leo actively practiced law for more than sixty-five years. He took great pride in having had the opportunity to assist thousands of commercial and pro bono clients with a wide variety of matters in the course of his long affiliations with Teller, Levit & Silvertrust, P.C. and Chicago Volunteer Legal Services. Due to the pandemic a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 17, 2020.