Kiebles, Leo E. Leo E. Kiebles beloved husband of Esther Kiebles (nee Poskonka). Loving father of Leo (Susan), Kenneth (Diann), and David (Gina) Kiebles. Proud grandfather of Steven, Kenneth, Michael, Jordan, David, Jacob, and Nicholas. Cherished great grandfather of Sophie. Adored son of the late Ludwik Kiebles and the late Karolina Tylka. Dear brother of Walter Kiebles, Daniel Kiebles and Felicia (the late Edmund) Truchon. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Bruno (Eleanor) Kiebles, Andrew Kiebles, John Kiebles, Joseph (Stella) Kiebles, Sophie (Edward) Piech, Anna (Chester) Genge, Helen Kiebles, Mary (Arthur) Kaczmarek, Elizabeth (Edward) Staszak, and Edmund (Patricia) Kiebles. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Teacher and basketball coach at Kelly High School for many years. Visitation Sunday 2 - 8 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip, IL Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 11, 2020