Fr. Leo Alphonsus Dusheck SVD
Dusheck, SVD, Fr. Leo Alphonsus Fr. Leo Alphonsus Dusheck, SVD, passed away June 15, 2020, at Divine Word Residence, Techny, Illinois. Loving son of Leo Andrew Dusheck and Helen Cecilia Renko Dusheck. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sister Mary Grace, SSpS, and Sister Rosemary, SSpS. He is survived by a sister, Marie Dusheck of Northfield, IL. Resurrection Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Word Residence. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to Techny Residents. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Dusheck's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
He was a gentle, loving man who always had a kind word and a hug for anyone! We were so blessed at St. Charles to have him. He will be missed for his genuine humanness. Rest easy, Father......
Jean and Mike Hrize
Friend
June 17, 2020
Father Leo was the brother of my good friend and classmate, the late Sister Rosemary Dusheck, SSpS. Our family in Hazleton, PA has a long history with the Dusheck and Rentko families and it has been sustained by happy coincidences and occasional meetings in more recent years. Leo was a wonderful, warm, caring man and these qualities were exemplified in his priesthood. He easily engaged in conversation and focused with sincere interest on the person sharing concerns or stories of the day. I will miss his smile, his listening ear and his phone calls when visits were not possible. I will especially miss his hugs, given freely and lovingly, always an expression of God's love to whomever he met. We are blessed by having known him.
Go now in peace, faithful friend of God!
Marge Stahura
Friend
June 17, 2020
My family and I were so blessed to get to know Fr Leo when he served at our Parish of St Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson, NJ. Fr. Leo always brought a smile to our faces when we would see him. The world was truly a better place because of him. He was such a sweet and loving man and a wonderful servant of the Lord. He will surely be hearing 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness! . We will miss you Fr. Leo. I am sure that Jesus has already given you a big hug as he welcomed you to paradise. Just like the hugs you were so well known for! Now go rest in the Loving Arms of Our Lord whom you served so well!
Brian Fitzpatrick
Friend
