Dusheck, SVD, Fr. Leo Alphonsus Fr. Leo Alphonsus Dusheck, SVD, passed away June 15, 2020, at Divine Word Residence, Techny, Illinois. Loving son of Leo Andrew Dusheck and Helen Cecilia Renko Dusheck. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sister Mary Grace, SSpS, and Sister Rosemary, SSpS. He is survived by a sister, Marie Dusheck of Northfield, IL. Resurrection Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Word Residence. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to Techny Residents. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Dusheck's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 18, 2020.