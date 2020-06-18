My family and I were so blessed to get to know Fr Leo when he served at our Parish of St Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson, NJ. Fr. Leo always brought a smile to our faces when we would see him. The world was truly a better place because of him. He was such a sweet and loving man and a wonderful servant of the Lord. He will surely be hearing 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness! . We will miss you Fr. Leo. I am sure that Jesus has already given you a big hug as he welcomed you to paradise. Just like the hugs you were so well known for! Now go rest in the Loving Arms of Our Lord whom you served so well!

Brian Fitzpatrick

Friend