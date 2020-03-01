|
Janecek, Lenore Lenore Janecek, nee Picker, age 75, beloved mother of Frank (Sari) Janecek and Mike (Jim Jagel) Janecek. Proud grandmother of Jake and Jessica Janecek. Dear companion of John Janecek. Graveside service Tuesday, 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park (Section V Mt. Moriah), 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020