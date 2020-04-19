Leida Figueroa-Rivera
Figueroa-Rivera, Leida December 24, 1948 - April 11, 2020 Leida was predeceased by her father, Doroteo Figueroa; her husband, Mariano D. Rivera; her sister, Betty Figueroa; and her brother, Tony Figueroa. She is survived by her mother, Carmen; her six siblings, Lucy, Carmen, Israel, Annette, Daisy, and Belinda. She was a devoted mother of three children, Maritza, Jacqueline, and Mariano; an amazing grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Leida was a housewife, who later became a wonderful baby-sitter for over 20 years. She was deeply loved and appreciated by the many children she babysat throughout her life. She was highly recommended by parents and the kids grew attached to her over the years. Leida loved being around all the people that loved her, whether they were family or not. Arrangements by Alvarez Funeral Directors, 2500 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60639.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Alvarez Funeral Directors
2500 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 278-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 entries
She was one of a kind Beautiful , Strong, Feisty
Annette
Sister
I MAY HAVE ONLY KNOWN YOU FOR 6 YEARS, BUT I ALWAYS LOOKED FORWARD TO SEEING YOU, YOU ALWAYS SAID WHAT WAS ON YOUR MIND AND TOLD IT AS IT IS. YOU WILL BE SO MISSED. YOU WERE LOVED BY MANY AND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER
BELLA RUDNICK
Friend
Leyda was a beautiful person, she was a great mother (to me the best stepmother i could have) and Grandmother. I know when i needed her when growing up she was always there for me. I am going to miss you so much and you will always be in my hearts. LOVE YOU Leyda. REST IN PEACE!
Edwin Rivera
Family
Leyda was a loving and strong woman. This is how I am always going to remember her. Thank you for loving my sister Esther and accepting her as your own and loving my nephew and niece as much as you did. You will be truly missed Leyda. May you rest in heaven.
Monica Munoz Burks
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Edgar Rivera
Son
My sister Leida was a beautiful , practical person and loved people. She was as human as all of us and tried her best! She loved life and her family with deep conviction. I praise Jesus for all the time He allowed me to enjoy with my sister Leida. Well be separated for a time but will unite in Heaven in Gods time. Love ❤ hard and true for tomorrow is not promised. Love ❤ you forever Sis ...Carmen Figueroa Figueras
Carmen
Sister
Leyda was a beautiful person . She was a great mother and Grandmother. She was an awesome Mother in law . She will definitely be mist . We all loved her very much and she will always be in our hearts . Love you Leyda . May you Rest In Peace .
Orlando Quiles
Family
A mother's greatest legacy is her children. Although we never met Leida we heard wonderful things about her through her daughter Jackie. Jackie has shown such love and kindness to our grandchildren. So know, Leida, your love and compassion lives on through your beautiful children. Rest in peace. God bless you and your family.
Brian Gleason
Friend
Leida The world changes from year to year our lives from day to day but the love and memory of you shall never pass away May you rest in peace
Junior
Friend
