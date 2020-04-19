Figueroa-Rivera, Leida December 24, 1948 - April 11, 2020 Leida was predeceased by her father, Doroteo Figueroa; her husband, Mariano D. Rivera; her sister, Betty Figueroa; and her brother, Tony Figueroa. She is survived by her mother, Carmen; her six siblings, Lucy, Carmen, Israel, Annette, Daisy, and Belinda. She was a devoted mother of three children, Maritza, Jacqueline, and Mariano; an amazing grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Leida was a housewife, who later became a wonderful baby-sitter for over 20 years. She was deeply loved and appreciated by the many children she babysat throughout her life. She was highly recommended by parents and the kids grew attached to her over the years. Leida loved being around all the people that loved her, whether they were family or not. Arrangements by Alvarez Funeral Directors, 2500 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60639.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.