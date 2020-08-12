Dunlap , LeArthur
LeArthur Dunlap, age 97, Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather has passed away at his home in Chicago due to natural causes. Although our hearts are broken, we are incredibly grateful for a life well-lived. We are the proud offspring of a hero, a WWII Naval Veteran, and the U.S. Army Reserve. He spent his life advocating for change, in order to make things better for the next generations. He loved people, and never met a stranger. He could literally talk for hours and was a historian and scholar. He was a proud member of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church. LeArthur leaves behind his wife Debra, Daughters Karin Banks and Heide Groomes, Son-in-law Oscar Groomes, step-sons James Arthur and Alfonso Swanigan, and a host of grand-children and great-grandchildren who he deeply loved. Visitation: Friday, August 14th 5:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Additional Visitation: Saturday, August 15th 10:00-11:00 AM at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 14 South Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Current CDC guidelines require you to wear a mask, 6 foot social distance and no more than 50 guests at any one time. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL with full military honors. For more information, please call 815-436-9221
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com