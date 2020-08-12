1/1
LeArthur Dunlap
Dunlap , LeArthur

LeArthur Dunlap, age 97, Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather has passed away at his home in Chicago due to natural causes. Although our hearts are broken, we are incredibly grateful for a life well-lived. We are the proud offspring of a hero, a WWII Naval Veteran, and the U.S. Army Reserve. He spent his life advocating for change, in order to make things better for the next generations. He loved people, and never met a stranger. He could literally talk for hours and was a historian and scholar. He was a proud member of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church. LeArthur leaves behind his wife Debra, Daughters Karin Banks and Heide Groomes, Son-in-law Oscar Groomes, step-sons James Arthur and Alfonso Swanigan, and a host of grand-children and great-grandchildren who he deeply loved. Visitation: Friday, August 14th 5:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Additional Visitation: Saturday, August 15th 10:00-11:00 AM at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 14 South Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Current CDC guidelines require you to wear a mask, 6 foot social distance and no more than 50 guests at any one time. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL with full military honors. For more information, please call 815-436-9221

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
