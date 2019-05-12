|
Storch, Leanne (nee Girard) Beloved wife of Michael Storch; loving mother of Brian and Monica Storch; dear aunt and cousin of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Giles Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.PulmonaryFibrosis.org are appreciated. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019