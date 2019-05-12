Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leanne Storch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leanne Storch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leanne Storch Obituary
Storch, Leanne (nee Girard) Beloved wife of Michael Storch; loving mother of Brian and Monica Storch; dear aunt and cousin of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Giles Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.PulmonaryFibrosis.org are appreciated. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now