Mann, Leah B. Leah B. Mann, age 99. Loving wife of the late Jack Mann. Devoted mother of Sharon (Burton) Kaplan, Judith (Rabbi Roy) Rosenbaum, David (Esther) Mann and the late Rabbi Yechiel (the late Susan) Mann. Proud grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 74 and great great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Sally (Arthur) Dordek, Irving (Vivian) Berger, the late Judge Samuel (the late Laverne) Berger, Burton (the late Marion) Berger and Pearl (the late Milton) Kurland. Service Tuesday 11 AM at Congregation Adas Yeshurin, 3050 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019