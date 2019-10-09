Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Adas Yeshurin
3050 West Touhy Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah B. Mann


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leah B. Mann Obituary
Mann, Leah B. Leah B. Mann, age 99. Loving wife of the late Jack Mann. Devoted mother of Sharon (Burton) Kaplan, Judith (Rabbi Roy) Rosenbaum, David (Esther) Mann and the late Rabbi Yechiel (the late Susan) Mann. Proud grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 74 and great great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Sally (Arthur) Dordek, Irving (Vivian) Berger, the late Judge Samuel (the late Laverne) Berger, Burton (the late Marion) Berger and Pearl (the late Milton) Kurland. Service Tuesday 11 AM at Congregation Adas Yeshurin, 3050 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now