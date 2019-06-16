|
|
Ashman, Leah Leah Ashman. Loving wife of the late Joseph L. Ashman. Devoted mother of Gary (Chavi) Ashman, Bobbie (Jerry) Nussbaum, Chami (Andy) Gross and Avi (Wendy) Ashman. Proud grandmother and great grandmother of many. Service Sunday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Ark, 6450 North California Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019