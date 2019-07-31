|
Shultz, Layton Age 88, of Chicago, passed away July 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Skopec) for 57 wonderful years; devoted father of Mary (Bernard) Guerrero, Kristine (Douglas) Plunkett, Sandra (James Pappas) Shultz, and Gerard (Bridget) Shultz; loving Papa of Megan, Ryan, Joseph, Lucas, Joshua, Matthew, Elizabeth, Anthony, Jamie, and Olivia; beloved uncle and friend to many. Layton was on the Chicago Police Department for 41 years, proud Teamster through the Daily Racing Form for 50 years, and proud Korean War Veteran. He was an avid lover of his family, antiques, cars, especially rag tops, the ocean, classic movies and westerns. In lieu of flowers, donations to The at in Layton's name would be appreciated. A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. Interment Private. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com, or call 773-736-3833.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019