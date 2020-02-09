|
Zytnowski, Lawrence J. (AKA Zytniowski), Larry Zytnowski, 72, of Naples, FL, passed away on January 20, 2020. He met the love of his life, Diana, in 1981 and married in 1991, devoted partner and husband for over 38 years. He was a wonderful stepfather to Marlynn (Christopher) O'Donnell and Joe David Rodriguez. Larry was blessed with 3 beautiful grandchildren, which described him as "fun, funny and loving;" Lauren, Brooke and Jason O'Donnell. Larry is also survived by his brother, Mitch Zytnowski; sisters, Marsha Hecht, Monica Bougas, Mandy Zytnowski Wolff; sisters-in-law, Linda Lopez and Diane Zytnowski; nieces, nephews, relatives, and numerous friends. Larry was born on March 2, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Walter and Angeline Zytniowski. He enlisted and bravely served our country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Larry was proud of his service in the Vietnam War and enjoyed attending Memorial and Veteran Day services. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed camping, traveling, swimming, and the outdoors. He was adventurous, smart, selfless, and creative, he will be missed by many who knew him as a "great guy who always had a smile," and shared his stories and friendship with his fellow veterans. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Angeline Zytniowski; in-laws, David and Margarita Lopez; brothers, Walter Zytnowski, Raymond Zytnowski; and sister, Mary Zytniowski Talbot. A committal service with military honors will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N., Naples, FL, on February 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020