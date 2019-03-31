Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Lawrence Troka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Troka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Troka


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Troka Obituary
Troka, Lawrence A. Age 79, of Morton Grove, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, at rest on March 27, 2019. Survived by daughter, Kathleen Troka (Greg Tabor) and Donna Jean Troka (Jessica Hand); along with grandchildren, Ben Tabor, Zac Tabor, Zoe Tabor and Felix Troka-Hand; many cousins, nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents, Sally (nee Pasternak) and Walter Troka. Veteran of the Korean War. Retired Cook County Sheriff's policeman where he received the Timothy Kaufman Distinguished Career Award. There will be a memorial visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. to St. Isaac Jogues Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Lifeline Animal Project (www.lifelineanimal.org) or Pikes Peak Humane Society (www.hsppr.org). Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now