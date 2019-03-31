|
Troka, Lawrence A. Age 79, of Morton Grove, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, at rest on March 27, 2019. Survived by daughter, Kathleen Troka (Greg Tabor) and Donna Jean Troka (Jessica Hand); along with grandchildren, Ben Tabor, Zac Tabor, Zoe Tabor and Felix Troka-Hand; many cousins, nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents, Sally (nee Pasternak) and Walter Troka. Veteran of the Korean War. Retired Cook County Sheriff's policeman where he received the Timothy Kaufman Distinguished Career Award. There will be a memorial visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. to St. Isaac Jogues Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Lifeline Animal Project (www.lifelineanimal.org) or Pikes Peak Humane Society (www.hsppr.org). Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019