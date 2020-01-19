|
Secor, Lawrence F. Age 80, of Westmont, Illinois passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Lawrence was born to Philip and Mary Secor on April 15, 1939. A friend of Bill's, and loving husband to Barbara; dear father of Desirie, Eric, Michelle, and Jaunita; brother of Carol, Peggy, and Shirley; fond grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Secor, father Philip and mother Mary. A visitation for Lawrence will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 South Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. A chapel funeral service will occur Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. 4101 South Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. An interment will occur Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mount Auburn Memorial Park, 4101 S Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Secor family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020