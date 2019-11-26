|
Schwartz, Lawrence "Larry" LAWRENCE "LARRY" SCHWARTZ, age 84 Devoted son of the late Louis and Eleanor Schwartz. Dear nephew of the late Frieda (the late Morris) Schwartz. Fond cousin of Sue-Ellen (Fred) Duboe. Graveside service Wednesday 10AM at Zion Gardens, 6758 W. Addison St., Chicago. Memorials in his memory to Harvard University, Economics Department, Scholarship for Graduate Students, 124 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, https://alumni.harvard.edu/giving/givenow - would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 26, 2019